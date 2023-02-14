3rd Khelo India National Winter Games conclude at Gulmarg

“ The 3rd Edition of Khelo India that has just been held isn’t just winter games but it is greater than that. Khelo India Winter Games was initiated under the directions of the PM who has the vision to promote and develop wintersport in the Country,” he said.

“PM has a vision that our athletes have potential and can excel in Wintersports as well. This edition of the games has broken all previous records. It had more participation and also more events,” he said.

The Union Minister pointed out that J&K nowadays remains in news for all the positive reasons which wasn’t the case previously.