3rd Khelo India Winter Games | J&K athletes bag 15 medals in SnowShoe

Representational Image File
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: J&K emerged as the overall winner in the 3rd Khelo India National Winter Games with SnowShoe athletes winning 15 medals out of a total of 76 bagged by J&K.

In the SnowShoe discipline, only 36 medals were up for grabs with 15 State, and Union Territories competing against each other. Making the whole J&K proud and continuing its superiority, J&K athletes shined once again by bagging 15 medals out of those 36 medals.

In the games, J&K bagged six gold medals, six silver and three bronze medals. Ladakh finished second with seven medals while as HAWS with four medals finished in third place.

“J&K athletes in testing conditions gave out brilliant performance and have made the whole of J&K proud. It is not easy to compete in SnowShoe events and our players not only participated but also bagged medals,” said Dr Altaf ur Rehman General Secretary J&K SnowShoe Association.

“This time competition was tough, both condition-wise as well as competition-wise. The teams who were competing had come prepared and gave tough fights to our athletes. However, our players did an excellent job by bagging the overall championship,” he added.

