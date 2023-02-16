3rd Khelo India Winter Games | J&K athletes bag 15 medals in SnowShoe

Srinagar: J&K emerged as the overall winner in the 3rd Khelo India National Winter Games with SnowShoe athletes winning 15 medals out of a total of 76 bagged by J&K.

In the SnowShoe discipline, only 36 medals were up for grabs with 15 State, and Union Territories competing against each other. Making the whole J&K proud and continuing its superiority, J&K athletes shined once again by bagging 15 medals out of those 36 medals.

In the games, J&K bagged six gold medals, six silver and three bronze medals. Ladakh finished second with seven medals while as HAWS with four medals finished in third place.