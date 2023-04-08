3rd T20I: Seifert does it again as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka

Opening the innings with Chad Bowes (17), Tim Seifert struck his second successive half-century after an unbeaten 79 in the second T20I in Dunedin won by the Black Caps. He added 53 runs for the first wicket partnership and then raised another 84 runs for the third wicket with skipper Tom Latham (31) as New Zealand chased the target of 183.

Sri Lanka's innings of 182/4 in 20 overs was built around a 48-ball 73 by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis, who got good support from Kusal Perera (33). But in the end, that score was not enough to stop New Zealand as they lost a couple of quick wickets but eventually reached 183/6 in the final over.