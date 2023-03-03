3rd Test, Day 3 | Head, Labuschagne take Australia to comprehensive 9-wicket win over India

Day three’s play began with Australia needing 76 runs to win on a minefield of a pitch. Despite losing Usman Khawaja early for a two-ball duck, Head and Labuschagne were able to make short work of the target and got the job done in 18.5 overs to make the four-game scoreline 2-1.

The victory also means that Australia has qualified for the World Test Championship final, to be held from June 7-11 at The Oval in London.