3rd VC’s Cricket tournament concludes at IUST

Awantipora, Nov 30: The third Vice Chancellor’s Employees Cricket tournament concluded at the Islamic University of Science and Technology on Wednesday.
The final of the tournament organised by The Directorate of Physical Education & Sports, IUST was played between School of Sciences, IUST and IUST Admin Group A teams.
The tournament was inaugurated by Prof Shakil A. Romshoo, Vice Chancellor, IUST on November 17.
IUST Admin team emerged as the winner of the tournament. Both the winning and runner-up teams were awarded. Faheem Gul was adjudged man of the series and Owais Rah was awarded the man of the series. Congratulating the winning team on their victory, Registrar, IUST, Prof. Naseer Iqbal said that such activities should be encouraged on the campus as they endow confidence.