3rd VC’s Employees Cricket tournament begins at IUST

Srinagar: The 3rd Vice Chancellor’s Employees Cricket Tournament was inaugurated by Prof Shakil A Romshoo, Vice Chancellor Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) at IUST campus Awantipora on Thursday. The event was inaugurated along with Inter Department Cricket Tournament.

The tournament organized by the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, IUST will run from November 17 to 30.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor said that such events are important to ensure the overall development of personality and help in mitigating the pressures that individuals battle on daily basis.