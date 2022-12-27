4 Bandipora players selected for National SQAY Championship

Bandipora, Dec 27: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmed on Tuesday interacted with the players selected for National SQAY championship.
Four players have been selected for Junior and Senior National SQAY championship scheduled to be held at Indoor Stadium Bhagwati Nagar Jammu from 30th December 2022 to 2nd January 2023.
While interacting with the players, Dr. Owais extended best wishes to them and said District Administration is committed to develop sports infrastructure in the district and support the youth who come forward to show their talent.