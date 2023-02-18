4 J&K players to participate in international speedball event in Egypt

Jammu, Feb 18: India Speed Ball Association has selected seven players including four from Jammu and Kashmir for the Junior International speedball event to be held in Egypt from February 20 to February 25.
This event will be organised by the Egyptian Speedball Federation under the banner of Round SpeedBall Federation and it is recognized by the Egyptian Olympic Committee (EOC).
“The Speed Ball Association organised a flagged-off ceremony function in which selected players showed their speedball skills and the speedball association executive team distributed kits and gave them blessings,” said an official.
On this occasion, the chief guest founder patron J&K, PoojaMalhotra said that this type of sports activity will help the players to represent their state and country at national and international level.