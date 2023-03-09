4 J&K U-19 cricketers picked for National camps

Srinagar: In a major boost to cricket in J&K, the four young cricketers have been selected for the BCCI National coaching camps.
BCCI is set to conduct National level camps to further hone the skills of budding players in junior age groups both men and women.
These camps will be conducted under the aegis of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) of BCCl at different locations across the Country.
Four budding U 19 cricketers of J&K have been selected to participate in the National Camps to be held from April 24 to May 18. "The players have been selected by the National Junior Selection Committee," JKCA statement quoted Brig Anil Gupta Member Administration.
The players selected from JKCA are promising Wicketkeeper batter Rhydham Sharma from Poonch, talented leg spinner Ritvik Jaitely from Jammu, wicket-taking off-spinner from Baramulla Ranjot Singh and hard-hitting middle-order batsman Mousub Bhat from Pulwama.
"It will be a golden chance for the youngsters from J&K to learn from the best coaches in the Country and further refine and improve their game so that they can forge ahead and showcase their talent at the national level," Brig Anil Gupta added.