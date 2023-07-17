4th Ashes Test | No doubt England are better with Anderson: Moeen Ali

"Being the best bowler England have ever had and being a legend of a player and a great guy as well, it's great to see him have the opportunity to play, it could be his last one, and hopefully he bowls well and gets us the win," Moeen further stated.

The batting all-rounder has promoted himself to bat at No. 3 in the order. England's XI also confirmed Moeen Ali would bat at No.3.

"It's obviously going to be a challenge batting No 3 against Australia with the best bowling attack in the world. I'm looking forward to it. I think Brook is a great player and will be a great player. I just personally feel like five is great for him and the impact he can have at five is much more than what he can probably do at three, at the moment," Moeen said.