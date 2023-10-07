4th District Srinagar Yogasana Sports Championship concludes

Srinagar, Oct 7: The fourth district Srinagar Yogasana Sports Championship organised by the district Srinagar Yogasana Sports Association under the banner of J&K Yogasana Sports Association and sponsored by J&K Sports Council concluded today at Sheri Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex Srinagar.
The championship was organised and played in sub-junior, Junior, and Senior both boys/girls and men/women categories.
A large number of spectators witnessed the championship with great enthusiasm.
Dr. Zaffar Iqbal, Chief Accounts Officer J&K Sports Council was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony. He gave away prizes to the best-performing players and also encouraged others to take up Yogasana sports for physical and mental well-being.