4th VC’s employees cricket tournament concludes at IUST

Awantipora, Dec 19: The 4th Vice Chancellor’s Employees Cricket Tournament (Men) 2023 culminated today at IUST.

The tournament, inaugurated by Prof. Shakil A Romshoo, witnessed an active participation from all the departments of the university. The final match was played between the School of Technology and University Administration with the former team emerging as winners of the tournament.

Congratulating all the participants, Prof. Naseer Iqbal Registrar IUST emphasised on the rejuvenating spirit of involvement in sports among employees. He said that it is refreshing to witness the active

participation of employees in sporting events, as sports not only bring discipline but also adds to the enthusiasm of the participants.

The event was coordinated by Dr. Hilal A Rather (Director, Physical Education & Sports) and Sameer Wazir (Chairperson Sports Committee). The closing ceremony of the tournament was attended by faculty, Deans, Directors, Proctor, Controller Examination and students.