5-Day Trekking Expedition from Chatta Pani to Tata Kutti flagged off

Poonch, Aug 25: The District Administration Poonch and Poonch Development Authority joined hands to flag off a thrilling 5-day trekking expedition from Chatta Pani to Tata Kutti.
The event, which took place in the presence DDC Member Surankote A, Shahnawaz Choudhary, Chief Executive Officer (PDA) Dr Mohammad Tanvir and Sub Divisional Magistrate of Surankote, Rizwan Asgar, SDPO Surankote, Hamid Ali aimed to highlight the scenic beauty and adventure offerings of Poonch District.
The flag-off ceremony witnessed the participation of members from the Peer Panjal trekkers group, along with the Municipal Committee representatives.
Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer (PDA) Dr Mohammad Tanvir emphasized the significance of organizing such expeditions to promote tourism in the area. He acknowledged the immense potential that Poonch District possesses in terms of attracting tourists seeking unique and enriching experiences.
Dr Tanvir noted that the trekking expedition from Chatta Pani to Tata Kutti represents a gateway to the pristine beauty of the Peer Panjal range, offering breathtaking landscapes, challenging terrains, and an opportunity to immerse oneself in the natural wonders of the region.
With its picturesque valleys, cascading waterfalls, and panoramic vistas, Poonch District holds immense potential to emerge as a prime tourist hub. The District Administration is committed to developing and promoting sustainable tourism practices that preserve the natural and cultural heritage of the region.
The trekking expedition from Chatta Pani to Tata Kutti is expected to create awareness about the region's untapped potential as a tourism hotspot. It will provide participants with an opportunity to forge unforgettable memories and immerse themselves in the mystique of Poonch District. As the expedition progresses, trekkers will be able to witness the unspoiled beauty of the Peer Panjal range and experience the warm hospitality of the locals.
The District Administration Poonch & Poonch Development Authority expressed gratitude to all the participants, the Peer Panjal trekkers group, and the local Municipal Committee for their support in making this event a grand success.