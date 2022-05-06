5 J&K players shortlisted for National Coaching for Asian Games

Dragon Boat Race is being organised by the Olympic Council of Asia, umbrella organisation of Asian Sports Federations in Association, with Asian Dragon Boat Federation from 23rd to 25th September 2022, of which the Dragon Boat India-Traditional Sports Federation (formerly Dragon Boat Federation of India) is a Permanent Member and the only legal body for conducting the said sports in India.

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the shortlisting of the players was done during the recently concluded 9th National Dragon Boat Championship from 8th to 10th April 2022, for selecting the members of the Indian Team for their participation in the Asian Games, on the basis of professional skills. 16 Affiliated States and 02 unit teams, including J&K, had participated in the Championship where more than 300 Paddlers and 21 Officials had participated.