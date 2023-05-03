5 J&K players to represent India in Moscow Wushu Stars championship

Srinagar, May 3: Five players from J&K are set to represent India in the Moscow Wushu Stars championship scheduled to be held from May 2-8.
Surya BhanuPartap Singh Asian Games Medalist, Abhishek Singh Jamwal Lone National Games Medalist who is currently part of the National Wushu coaching camp for the Asian Games would be participating in the event as part of foreign exposure training.
Jiya Sharma has been shortlisted from the Khelo India National League Wushu championship in which she secured a Gold medal.
Moreover, two more players PriyanshuChib and Aman have also been shortlisted for the championship.
“The SAI sanctioned the 34 Member Wushu team for the championship comprising of 19 Members from Junior and rest from Asian Games probable’s,” the statement said.
The Dronacharya Awardee and National Chief Coach of India KuldeepHandoo flagged the selected players of J&K for the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship and wished them the best of luck.