5th National Sports Kempo Championship | Sopore students win medals

Sopore, May 13:Sopore students continued to shine by bagging gold medals in the 5th National sports Kempo championship organised by sports Kempo Association India in collaboration with J&K Sports Council held at Bhagwati Nagar Jammu.
In the 2-day championship around 40 participants from Kashmir, Martial art academy Islamia High school Sopore also participated.
The students belonging to various institute's Sopore bagged 7 gold,17 silver and 9 bronze medals
NargisFirdous, Nafeesa Jan, MubeenaMehboob, BazilaZahoor, Mudasir Rashid Ganaie and Mohammad HaroonBhat bagged gold medals while Muskan Bashir, a Sajad, Urooj Musa, Falak Bashir, TahseenMajeed, RabiyaMushtaq, Suraya, Afreen, Hilal Ahmad, Ishfaq Ahmad, Tufail Ahmad, Tahir Ahmad, AltafHussainGanaie, Irfan Ahmad, Sajad Ahmad, Khalid Manzoor and MohamadYaseen bagged silver medals
Sobiya Bashir, SheizanParvaz, Khan Nusrat, Fatima Mohd Mir, ToibaZahoor and TafiyaBhat bagged bronze medals.