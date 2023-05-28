66th National School Games | Kashmir athletes flagged for Divisional competitions

Srinagar: A large contingent of Kashmir student-athletes was on Sunday flagged off for the Inter-Divisional competitions related to the selection of the J&K team for the National School Games.

More than 100 athletes were flagged off by Director DYSS Subash C Chhibber from Sports Complex Wazirbagh, Srinagar on Sunday. The athletes would be participating in various competitions in Jammu before the J&K team would be selected for the 66th National School Games.

The contingent includes players in the disciplines of Badminton, Table Tennis, Football, Hockey, Judo, Boxing and Volleyball.

The School Games Federation of India is going to conduct the 66th National School Games (2022-23) in Swimming, Basketball, Wrestling, Weightlifting, Taekwondo, Yoga, Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Shooting, Chess, Handball, Gymnastics and other games in the age group of Under 19 years (Boys & Girls) after a gap of three years.