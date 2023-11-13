Jammu, Nov 13: Director Youth Services and Sports J&K, Subash Chander Chibber, while chairing a meeting of Officers of the Department and Conveners of different Committees constituted for the smooth conduct of the 67th National School Games, today reviewed the arrangements for these games in his Office Chambers.

While serving instructions to the Conveners of various committees, Chibber said that the recently held 67th National School Games in the disciplines of Football and Volleyball at Srinagar set an example, adding that the officers and officials need to work with the same spirit, enthusiasm and fervour to make the upcoming event in U-14 boys & girls Judo and U-19 boys & girls Fencing a historic event.

Chibber said that emerging champions in Football and winning third place in Volleyball at Srinagar was the outcome of rigorous training of athletes and transparency and fairness in the selection process.

“The Coaching Camps in Judo and Fencing are going on and the Department is hoping good haul of medals in both these sports disciplines. I reckon the field staff of the Department is doing a great job,” maintained Chibber.

He further said that it was the first time, that the Department is hosting four National events in a particular season, the grand opening ceremony of which was held in Srinagar on October 31 and the Closing Ceremony will be held in Jammu after the conclusion of the Fencing event on November 24, 2023.

Chibber advised the Conveners of various committees to leave no stone unturned in ensuring the successful conduct of the 67th National School Games in the disciplines of Judo U-14 boys and girls and Fencing U-19 boys & girls, commencing from November 15 Gymnasium Hall. University of Jammu.

Joint Director Youth Services and Sports (J), Suram Chand Sharma, Deputy Director Youth Services and Sports (C), Jitender Mishra, Deputy Director Youth Services Sports, Planning, Ravi Kumar and Accounts Officer of the Directorate, Sunil Kumar attended the meeting.

The Conveners or Assistant Conveners of all the 13 Committees attended the meeting. The Committees constituted for the smooth conduct of the events include the Reception Committee, Control Room, Boarding and lodging Committee, Transport Committee, Ceremony Committee, Press and Publicity Committee, Technical Committee, Medical Committee, Laison Committee, Disciplinary Committee, Security Committee, Equipment Committee and the Jury of Appeal

Meanwhile, 30 teams of various States/UTs drawn from across the country are expected to take part in this sporting extravaganza. Out of which six teams have already reached Jammu.

The participating teams include Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, IBSSO, IPSE, J&K, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kendra Vidhyalay Sangathan, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Navodya Vidhyalaya, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Vidhya Bharti, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, CBSE welfare Sports Organisation. Out of these teams, five teams have already reached Jammu.