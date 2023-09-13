67th National School Games J&K to host four National level events

Srinagar: A preliminary meeting regarding hosting of 67th National School Games in the Disciplines of Football, Volleyball, Judo and Fencing was convened by the Director Youth Services and Sports J&K in his office chamber here.
A statement said that it was decided that all the arrangements would be made in advance for the smooth and successful conduct of the important sports event.
The Department of Youth Services and Sports under the aegis of School Games Federation of India shall host these 4 National level events in Football for under 19 Boys and Volleyball for under 17 boys at Srinagar.
Simultaneously in the sports discipline of Judo for U/14 Boys/ Girls and Fencing for U/19 Boys/Girls at Jammu as per the calendar of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI).
Expectedly teams from all the 44 SGFI-affiliated units from different states/UTs and organisations shall participate in each discipline.
“The Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K has geared up its manpower and machinery for the successful conduct of the event. Around 4000 participants across the country are going to participate in these events” Director YS&S said.
Joint Director Kashmir Waseem Raja, District Youth Services & Sports Officers and section in-charges of various sections of the Directorate of YSS were also present in the meeting.