67th National School Games J&K to host four National level events

Srinagar: A preliminary meeting regarding hosting of 67th National School Games in the Disciplines of Football, Volleyball, Judo and Fencing was convened by the Director Youth Services and Sports J&K in his office chamber here.

A statement said that it was decided that all the arrangements would be made in advance for the smooth and successful conduct of the important sports event.

The Department of Youth Services and Sports under the aegis of School Games Federation of India shall host these 4 National level events in Football for under 19 Boys and Volleyball for under 17 boys at Srinagar.

Simultaneously in the sports discipline of Judo for U/14 Boys/ Girls and Fencing for U/19 Boys/Girls at Jammu as per the calendar of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI).