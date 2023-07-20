6th District Chess Championship held in Kupwara

Kupwara: Army in collaboration with District Chess Association and Growth Sports Academy organised the 6th District Chess Championship at Boys Higher Secondary School Kupwara under the stewardship of Aadil Manzoor Peer, a renowned Ice Stock and Pencak Silat player who has recently represented India in both the games.

The competition lasted for two days, July 19-20 and witnessed a mammoth gathering. A total of 240 players participated in the event in the Under 8, Under 10, Under 14, Under 19 and Senior categories.

The event was inaugurated on July 19 by Town Commander and Principal BHSS Kupwara Mehraj Ud Din. Mohammad Umair won the Championship in the under-8 age group, while Wani Uzair was adjudged winner in U-10. In the U-14 category, Darakshan Farooq and in U-19 Hamid Barkhiya won the Championship respectively. For the senior category, Nighat Amin was the winner.

The winners were awarded certificates, medals and trophies to appreciate their skills and to further encourage them towards sports and outdoor activities.