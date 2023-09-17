6th Kargil International Marathon 2023 begins in Kargil

Kargil: The 6th Kargil International Marathon-2023, a two-day event kick-started on Sunday at Khree Sultan Cho Sports Stadium Biamathang, Kargil and saw an enthusiastic turnout of runners.

The marathon was inaugurated with the flag-off ceremony by Secretary Youth Services and Sports UT Ladakh, Ravinder Kumar Dangi, UT Ladakh, in presence of General Officer Commanding 8 Mountain Division Kargil, Sachin Malik (YSM), Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC, Kargil, Shirkant Suse, SSP Kargil, Anayat Ali Choudhary and Joint Director Youth Services and Sports UT Ladakh, Moses Kunzang.

The theme for this year’s marathon is “Run for Hundurman.” This theme underscores the promotion of border tourism and the dedication to showcasing the enchanting village of Hundurman in Kargil as a destination worth exploring for both domestic and international tourists, organisers said.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Youth Services and Sports Ladakh, Ravinder Kumar Dangi, extended his congratulations to the District Administration, Ladakh police and Sarhad Pune along with all stakeholders including 8 Mountain Division for the successful execution of the 6th edition of the Kargil International Marathon. He also commended the participants for their active involvement in the event.

Emphasising the significance of this event in elevating Kargil’s global profile, he articulated that international events like these contribute significantly to positioning Kargil as a prominent global tourist destination. Such initiatives benefit the local community by attracting attention and visitors from around the world. Additionally, he praised the athletic prowess and sportsmanship displayed by the athletes from Kargil.