6th Kargil International Marathon 2023 begins in Kargil

Kargil: The 6th Kargil International Marathon-2023, a two-day event kick-started on Sunday at Khree Sultan Cho Sports Stadium Biamathang, Kargil and saw an enthusiastic turnout of runners.
The marathon was inaugurated with the flag-off ceremony by Secretary Youth Services and Sports UT Ladakh, Ravinder Kumar Dangi, UT Ladakh, in presence of General Officer Commanding 8 Mountain Division Kargil, Sachin Malik (YSM), Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC, Kargil, Shirkant Suse, SSP Kargil, Anayat Ali Choudhary and Joint Director Youth Services and Sports UT Ladakh, Moses Kunzang.
The theme for this year’s marathon is “Run for Hundurman.” This theme underscores the promotion of border tourism and the dedication to showcasing the enchanting village of Hundurman in Kargil as a destination worth exploring for both domestic and international tourists, organisers said.
Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Youth Services and Sports Ladakh, Ravinder Kumar Dangi, extended his congratulations to the District Administration, Ladakh police and Sarhad Pune along with all stakeholders including 8 Mountain Division for the successful execution of the 6th edition of the Kargil International Marathon. He also commended the participants for their active involvement in the event.
Emphasising the significance of this event in elevating Kargil’s global profile, he articulated that international events like these contribute significantly to positioning Kargil as a prominent global tourist destination. Such initiatives benefit the local community by attracting attention and visitors from around the world. Additionally, he praised the athletic prowess and sportsmanship displayed by the athletes from Kargil.
He emphasised that the players of Kargil possess immense potential to represent Kargil and Ladakh at various national and international sporting platforms.
Deputy Commissioner Kargil Shrikant Balasaheb Suse on the occasion said that the event is held regularly every year and is aimed to promote sports activities in the district and such events are an opportunity for children to excel in physical training which will ultimately make them healthy physically and mentally and get them off from boredom.
2300 participants from Ladakh and across the country took part in the race and made the event successful.
DC appreciated the Sarhad Pune organisation for organising the event. The marathon featured four distinct categories: Full Marathon (42 kilometres), Half Marathon (21 kilometres), Half Marathon (10 kilometres), and Half Marathon (5 kilometres).
Simultaneously, the Khree Sultan Cho Sports Stadium in Biamathang served as the starting and finishing point for all races. Participants were commended for their outstanding performances in the marathon and were honoured with medals and certificates as tokens of recognition. In covering 5 km in the men’s category, Nasurulla Elye, Zeeshan Ali, and Hashim Reyaz bagged first, second and third positions respectively. Similarly, under the female category, Tabassum Fatima, Zanab Bnoo, Parveen Banoo, bagged first, second and third positions respectively. In covering 10 km race under the male category, Sonam Stanzin, Nawaz Ali and Rahul Surya Wanshi bagged first, second and third positions respectively.
Similarly, the female position holders in the same category (10 km) are Skarma Idong Lanzes, Asiya Banoo and Shanaz Parveen and bagged first second and third position respectively. In covering the half marathon race (21 kilometres), in the male category, Ritik Sharma, Kulbir Singh, and Tsewang Nangdan bagged the first second and third positions respectively. The female position holders in the same are Tashi Ladol, Stanzin Chondol and Stanzin Dolkar.