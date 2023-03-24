7 J&K players picked as net-bowlers in IPL 2023

Srinagar, Mar 24: Like previous seasons, as many as seven J&K players will feature as net bowlers for different franchises in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
For the last couple of seasons now, J&K bowlers have been part of the IPL as net bowlers. This season so far the number is seven with several franchisees roping in J&K bowlers to bowl at their players during the nets.
The Srinagar-based pacer Samiullah Dar has joined Kolkata Knight Riders. He is yet to represent J&K but was last season among the top wicket-takers in the event conducted by J&K Cricket Association.
The left-arm pacer from Bijbehara, Anantnag Mujtaba Yousuf has joined Chennai Super Kings. He is one of the premier pacers of the J&K squad currently. He has represented J&K in all formats. He has previously also been part of other franchise squads as a net bowler. He has regularly featured in IPL player's auctions but wasn't picked.
Basit Bashir the young tearaway pacer has joined Mumbai Indian while as another tearaway young pacer Wasim Bashir has joined Lucknow Super Giants. Both Basit and Wasim are reckoned highly and have impressed everyone with their pace. They have already represented J&K at junior levels.
The tall lanky pacer from Srinagar Tahir Bhat has joined Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is one of the top pacers in J&K and has represented J&K at various levels over the years. The current senior pacer of the J&K team, Umar Nazir from Pulwama has joined Punjab Kings. The left-arm spinner from Jammu province Abid Mushtaq has joined Chennai Super Kings.
Being part of the IPL sides as a net bowler is a big thing as it was out of this process that India found star pacer, Umran Malik. The pace sensation from Jammu was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad as a net bowler when he was included in the main IPL squad. Since then there is no looking back for Umran Malik. He impressed everyone with his talent and pace. Soon Malik went on to represent India in ODI's and T20I. He is the fastest-ever bowler from India in International cricket.