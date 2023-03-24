7 J&K players picked as net-bowlers in IPL 2023

For the last couple of seasons now, J&K bowlers have been part of the IPL as net bowlers. This season so far the number is seven with several franchisees roping in J&K bowlers to bowl at their players during the nets.

The Srinagar-based pacer Samiullah Dar has joined Kolkata Knight Riders. He is yet to represent J&K but was last season among the top wicket-takers in the event conducted by J&K Cricket Association.