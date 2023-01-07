73rd Santosh Trophy | J&K ends campaign with 4-2 win over Andhra Pradesh

Having already lost the chance of qualifying for the next round, it was a consolation win for the J&K side. Unlike previous matches, in which J&K found it hard to find the back of the net, the story of this match was different with the team dominating from the start. Till the last moments of the game, J&K were leading by 4-0, before conceding two late goals that reduced the final score to 4-2.

For J&K, senior striker AakifReshi turned out as the star of the match scoring three back-to-back second-half goals.