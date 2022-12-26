73rd Santosh Trophy | J&K kick starts campaign with 2-0 win over Bihar

Playing its first match of the tournament, J&K dominated the proceedings and was able to register a comfortable win. Faisal Thakur scored the opening goal for the J&K in the 38th minute. At half time J&K were leading by 1-0.

In the 58th minute of the second half, Aakif Reshi made it 2-0 for J&K. With this win J&K started its campaign in the prestigious tournament with a win and is scheduled to take on Mizoram in its next match on December 29.