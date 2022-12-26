73rd Santosh Trophy | J&K kick starts campaign with 2-0 win over Bihar

Srinagar, Dec 26: J&K kickstarted its campaign in the 73rd Santosh Trophy football tournament with a 2-0 win over Bihar at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala on Monday.
Playing its first match of the tournament, J&K dominated the proceedings and was able to register a comfortable win. Faisal Thakur scored the opening goal for the J&K in the 38th minute. At half time J&K were leading by 1-0.
In the 58th minute of the second half, Aakif Reshi made it 2-0 for J&K. With this win J&K started its campaign in the prestigious tournament with a win and is scheduled to take on Mizoram in its next match on December 29.
In its third match, J&K is scheduled to take on Rajasthan on January 2 while as the fourth match would be against Kerala on January 5. In its last group match, J&K is scheduled to play against Andhra Pradesh on January 7.
Team: Furqan Ahmed, Majid, Shabir Hussain, Farhan, Urfan, Zahid, Faisal, Hyder, Arun, Syed Ali, Faisal Wangnoo, Rishab Mehra, Muhammad Inam, Sheikh Talib, Shamir Tariq, Dimplen Bhagat, Mehran Hilal, Furqan Nabi, Nikhil, Aakif Reshi, Adnan Ayoub and Areeb Shafi.