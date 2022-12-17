777 Masters, Bharat CC seal berth in semis of KPPL

In the first match, 777 Masters defeated Last Picks XI by 27 runs.

Batting first, 777 Masters scored 142 runs in 20 overs. In reply, Last Picks XI managed to score 115 runs in 20 overs, losing 9 wickets in the process, thus losing the match by 27 runs. In another quarterfinal, Bharat Cricket Club drubbed Tridents Cricket Club by 4 wickets.