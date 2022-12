Srinagar: J&K SnowShoe Association will conduct 8th J&K SnowShoe Championship at Gulmarg on December 18.

The championship would be held in the Senior and Junior categories in both boys’ and girls’ sections. The event would be held under the auspices of the SnowShoe Federation of India and in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Kashmir. During the championship selection of J&K players for the National Championship and 3rd Khelo India National Winter Games would be held.