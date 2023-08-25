9th edition of Kashmir Mega Football tourney concludes at Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Aug 25: The 9th edition of Kashmir valley’s biggest Football tourney “Kashmir Mega Football Tournament” concluded today at Indoor Stadium Sehpora Ganderbal.
The Grand finale was witnessed by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri along with Additional District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani.
The tournament which has proved to be the biggest Football extravaganza in Kashmir over the years is an annual mega sports event of the Voice for Peace and Justice an NGO in which 32 teams across the Kashmir valley took part and hundreds of youth showcased their talents at such a big level.
The final match, which was played between FC Sumbal and Arise FC Langate sprayed thrilling sensation among the players and was won by Arise FC Langate by penalty shoot-out.
Umar Khaja from FC Langate was declared Man of the Series. Speaking on the occasion, the Div Com congratulated both the teams for putting up a splendid show in the final match. He urged the local youth to participate actively in such sports events and keep away from drug menace and other allied social evils. He added that sports gives both physical and mental fitness besides sports have amazing and unique way of making a positive impact in society.
While congratulating the organisers, the Div Com said that it is pleasing to see that the youth including girls are getting into sports to prove their talent adding that J&K youth possess immense sporting talent that is proved both at national & international level.