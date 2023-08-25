9th edition of Kashmir Mega Football tourney concludes at Ganderbal

The tournament which has proved to be the biggest Football extravaganza in Kashmir over the years is an annual mega sports event of the Voice for Peace and Justice an NGO in which 32 teams across the Kashmir valley took part and hundreds of youth showcased their talents at such a big level.

The final match, which was played between FC Sumbal and Arise FC Langate sprayed thrilling sensation among the players and was won by Arise FC Langate by penalty shoot-out.