9th Ice stock National Championship begins at Gulmarg

Srinagar: The three-day 9th Ice stock National championship started at Ice Rink Gulmarg on Thursday.

In the event, around 300 athletes from 19 states of the country are participating. During the Championship competition of both junior and senior categories in both male and female sections will be held.

The championship is being organised by J&K Ice Stock Association under the auspices of the Ice Stock Association of India. The event is also being held in collaboration with Gulmarg Development Authority and sponsored by the Department of Tourism Kashmir.