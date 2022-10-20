A different kind of feeling, ambience when you go on the field: Pant on India-Pakistan clash

"It's a different kind of feeling, a different kind of ambience when you go on to the field and when you take on the field, you see people cheering here and there. It's a different atmosphere and when we were singing our national anthem, I actually get goosebumps," Pant was quoted as saying by t20worldcup.com.



Pant had his first taste of facing Pakistan in a world event when he shared a 53-run partnership with then-skipper Virat Kohli and made a quickfire 39 though Pakistan opener Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan chased down 151/7 without losing a single wicket.



Recalling that match in Dubai, Pant said, "I fondly remember that I smacked Hasan Ali for two sixes in the same over. We were just trying to get the run rate up because we lost early wickets and we staged a partnership -- me and Virat. We were increasing the run rate and I smacked him for two sixes with one hand...my special shot."