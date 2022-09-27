A-Division football league to resume today

Srinagar: The A-Division football competition will begin on Wednesday at the Synthetic Turf TRC Ground in Srinagar.

A section of the District Football Association (DFA) Srinagar sought a judicial injunction against the league, claiming that DFA Srinagar body elections were imminent. The Srinagar High Court directed the J&K Football Association (JKFA) to hold DFA elections as soon as feasible. The elections were held on September 13, and the new authority announced the league’s fixtures on Tuesday, which will resume on Wednesday.