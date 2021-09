Srinagar: In the ongoing DFA Srinagar Annual A-Division football league two matches were played at Gindun Ground Rajbagh here on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Makdoomi FC held Real Cosmos FC to a goalless draw. In the second match of the day Al-Rashis FC beat Nishat FC by 1-0 goal. Hatim was the scorer for the winning side.