A-Division League | Alamdar FC beat Flying Kashmir FC 2-0

Srinagar, Aug 1: In the ongoing A-Division annual league football tournament two matches were played at Synthetic Turf TRC, here on Monday.
In the first match, Shunglipora FC played a goalless draw against Ali Jana FC-B.
In the second match of the day, Alamdar FC defeated Flying Kashmir FC by 2-0 goals. Ishfaq Ahmed scored the first goal of the match in the 22nd minute of the match while Khalid Hameed scored the second goal in the second half.
Alamdar FC emerged the winner by a 2-0 margin.
The Tournament is organised by DFA Srinagar in collaboration with JKSC.