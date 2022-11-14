A-Division League | Ali Jana FC beat Al-Hilal FC in semifinal

In the semifinal, Ali Jana FC clashed with Al-Hilal FC. In the first half, both teams failed to score any goal and at half-time, the score was 0-0. In the second half, Ali Jana FC-B was able to score three back-to-back goals. Uzair scored the first goal through a penalty. Shoaib scored the second goal and Shariq Beigh scored the third. Ali Jana FC won by 3-0 goals to book a place in the final.