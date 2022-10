Srinagar: One game in the ongoing A-Division football competition was played on Thursday at the Synthetic Turf TRC field. FC Nishat and Madina Alamdar FC squared off in the game.

FC Nishat’s 5-1 victory over Madina Alamdar FC made the game a one-sided affair. Fahad, who scored four goals and Umer one, put on an incredible football show for Nishat FC. For Madina Alamdar FC, Mohsin scored the lone consolation goal.

The tournament is organised by DFA Srinagar in collaboration with JKSC.