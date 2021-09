Srinagar: In the ongoing A-Division annual football league, two matches were played at Gindun Ground Rajbagh here on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Haroon FC clashed with Blossom FC. Haroon FC won the match 2-0. In the second match of the day, Majeed Bagh FC played a goalless draw against Al-Hilal FC.

The tournament is organized by JKFA in collaboration with JKSC.