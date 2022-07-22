A-Division League | Khadim scores hat-trick

Blossom FC was defeated 3-1 by Pandrethan FC in the opening game of the day.

Khadim opened the scoring for Pandrethan FC in the 19th minute, and he doubled their advantage in the 26th minute.

Arsh scored the game’s first goal for Blossom FC in the 29th minute. The score was 2-1 in Pandrethan FC’s favour at the break.