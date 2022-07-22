A-Division League | Khadim scores hat-trick

Srinagar, July 22: Two games in the ongoing A-Division football competition were played on Friday at the Synthetic Turf TRC field.
Blossom FC was defeated 3-1 by Pandrethan FC in the opening game of the day.
Khadim opened the scoring for Pandrethan FC in the 19th minute, and he doubled their advantage in the 26th minute.
Arsh scored the game’s first goal for Blossom FC in the 29th minute. The score was 2-1 in Pandrethan FC’s favour at the break.
In the second half, Pandrethan FC scored the third goal in the 88th minute. Khadim was the scorer again who completed his hat-trick. Pandrethan emerged the winner by a 3-1 margin.
Spartan FC and Gangbugh FC competed in the day’s second match. Spartan FC won the game with a score of 3-2. The score was 3-1 in Spartan FC’s favour at the break. Zeeshan Bashir, Muzamil Ali, and Aamir Mushtaq scored for Spartan FC, while Irshad scored for Gangbugh FC.
Gangbugh FC was able to score a second goal to make it 3-2 in the second half. Musaib scored the goal. However, they were unable to score an equaliser, and as a result, Spartan FC won.
The Tournament is organized by JKFA in collaboration with JKSC.