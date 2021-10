Srinagar: In the ongoing A-Division League , two matches were played at Gindun Ground Rajbagh here on Thursday. In the first match, Madina Sports FC beat Al Qudus FC by a 1-0 goal. In the second match, Tengpora FC defeated Manzoor Towheed FC by 5-1 goals.

The tournament is organized by J&K Football Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council.