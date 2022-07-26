A-Division League | Muslimeen United beat North End FC 2-1

Srinagar, July 26: Two games in the ongoing A-Division annual league football tournament were played on Tuesday at the Synthetic Turf TRC field.
Muslimeen United FC defeated North End FC 2-1 in the day’s opening game.
In the 17th minute of the game, Shahid of Muslimeen United FC scored the opening goal. Muslimeen United FC was awarded a penalty kick in the 30th minute. Hammad scored the penalty kick with ease, giving Muslimeen United FC a double-digit advantage. United had a 2-0 advantage at the end of the first half.
North End FC was able to score a goal and cut the deficit in half in the second half. Danish scored the goal. They failed to score an equaliser, though, and Muslimeen United FC won 2-1.
AFC Anchar and Blossom FC drew 0-0 in the second game of the day. Despite having multiple opportunities to score, neither club was able to do so.
The Tournament is organised by JKFA in collaboration with JKSC.