Sports

A-Division League | Muslimeen United beat North End FC 2-1

A-Division League | Muslimeen United beat North End FC 2-1
GK Photo
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar, July 26: Two games in the ongoing A-Division annual league football tournament were played on Tuesday at the Synthetic Turf TRC field.

Muslimeen United FC defeated North End FC 2-1 in the day’s opening game.

In the 17th minute of the game, Shahid of Muslimeen United FC scored the opening goal. Muslimeen United FC was awarded a penalty kick in the 30th minute. Hammad scored the penalty kick with ease, giving Muslimeen United FC a double-digit advantage. United had a 2-0 advantage at the end of the first half.

North End FC was able to score a goal and cut the deficit in half in the second half. Danish scored the goal. They failed to score an equaliser, though, and Muslimeen United FC won 2-1.

AFC Anchar and Blossom FC drew 0-0 in the second game of the day. Despite having multiple opportunities to score, neither club was able to do so.

The Tournament is organised by JKFA in collaboration with JKSC.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com