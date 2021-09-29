A-Division League| Seven Star FC, United Kashmir FC, Real Cosmos FC win matches

Srinagar: In the ongoing A-Division football tournament, four matches were played at Gindun Ground Rajbagh and Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Wednesday.

In the first match , Seven Star FC beat Mehjoor FC by 2-1 goals. Inayat and Umer were the scorers for Seven Star FC while Sahil scored a goal for Mehjoor FC.

In the second match, United Kashmir FC beat Pandrathan FC by 2-0 goals. Aqib and Hassan were the scorers for United Kashmir.

In the third match, Real Cosmos FC beat Baghi Hamdan FC by 2-0 goals. Umair Khan scored both the goals for Real Cosmos.

The fourth match of the day was a draw between Makdoomi FC and Nishat FC. The tournament is organized by JKFA in collaboration with JKSC.