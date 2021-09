Srinagar: In the ongoing Annual A-Division league football tournament two matches were played at Gindun Ground Rajbagh here on Monday.

In the first match, Spartans FC beat Kashmir Star FC by 3-0 goals. Khawar scored two goals while Moomin scored one for Spartans FC.

In the second match of the day, Yahya Warse FC beat Eleven Star FC by 2-0 goals. Umer Lone and Riyaz were the scorers for Yahya Warse FC.