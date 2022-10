Srinagar: On Monday, two games in the ongoing A-Division football league were played at the Synthetic Turf TRC venue in this city.

In the first game of the day, Spartans FC beat Tawheed FC Anchaar by a score of 7-0. Alkhamas Pandrethan was defeated by Gungbugh FC by a score of 4-0 in the day's second match.

The winning team scored goals from Irshad, Haziq, Tabish, and Kamran. The District Football Association of Srinagar is in charge of organising the game.