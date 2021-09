Srinagar: In the ongoing A-Division football league two matches were played at Gindun Ground Rajbagh here on Tuesday.

The first match of the day between Al-Hilal FC, Padshahi Bagh and Blossom Fc, Soura turned out as a goalless draw.

In the second match of the day, Towheed FC Anchar beat Majeed Bagh FC Sanatnagar by 1-0.

The event is organised by J&K Football Association.