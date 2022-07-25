A-Division League | Umair scores hat-trick

Srinagar, July 25: Two games in the ongoing A-Division football competition were played at the Synthetic Turf TRC ground here.
Real Cosmos FC defeated Lasjan FC by a score of 3-2 in the day’s opening match.
In the 21st minute of the game, Real Cosmos FC’s UmairZahoor Khan scored the first goal. Real Cosmos FC led by a score of 1-0 at the half.
After Lasjan FC made an incredible comeback in the second half, the game ended in a four-goal thriller, but Cosmos FC managed to cling on to win.
In the 36th minute, Lasjan FC’s ZahidAyoob pulled them even, and in the 38th minute, Mehfooz gave them the lead with a second goal.
In the second match of the day, Al-Hilal FC defeated Makhdoomia FC by 5-0 goals. For Al-Hilal, Faisal Mohiuddin scored two goals while as UbaidShabir, Maroof and Uzair scored one goal each.
The tournament is organized by DFA Srinagar (JKFA) in collaboration with JKSC.