Srinagar: The A-Division football league’s organisers have moved games to Srinagar’s Eidgah Ground because Synthetic Turf TRC Ground and Bakshi Stadium are not available.

Due to Bakshi Stadium’s unavailability, the District Football Association Srinagar issued a statement informing both teams of the upcoming A-Division match between Bloosam FC and Gangbugh FC that it will instead be played at Eidgah Srinagar.

Since the FCI meet will start taking place at the venue on Friday, the officials stated that synthetic turf is not available.