A look at bowlers expected to make an impact in IPL 2022

In the last few seasons, the league has witnessed some stunning match-winning spells by spinners and seamers alike.

PTI takes a look at the top five bowlers, who are expected to make a difference in the 15th edition of the lucrative event.

Kagiso Rabada (Punjab Kings)



After spearheading the bowling unit for four seasons at the Delhi franchise, where he also won the Purple Cap in 2020, Rabada will now turn out for Punjab Kings.

Known for his breathtaking fast bowling and toe-crushing yorkers, South Africa's premier pace bowler Rabada has established himself as a force to reckon with.

At Punjab, the 26-year-old will be their most experienced pace bowler and will be expected to produce some remarkable performances with the ball in hand.

With ample bounce expected at Wankhede and the Brabourne Stadium, Rabada, who is a proven match-winner, could prove to be lethal. The pacer would also be keen to make up for the underwhelming outing he had last season.

Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals)



In the past few years, Chahal has established himself as a vital cog in the Royal Challengers Bangalore set-up, becoming the backbone of the team's bowling line-up.

The fact that he is ninth on the list of all-time leading wicket-takers in the league, having claimed 139 scalps in 114 games since 2013, speaks volumes about his skills.