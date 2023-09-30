A Triumph of Talent: Doon School Srinagar's Annual Sports Day lights up the Campus

Srinagar: The Doon School Srinagar witnessed a day of exuberance and celebration as students showcased their sporting prowess during the Annual Sports Day held in the school premises on Saturday.

From basketball to roller skating and from regular races to sack races, the students displayed their passion, determination, and athletic abilities throughout the day.

Parents who attended the event were captivated and emotionally moved as they watched their children participate in various sporting activities. Each child enthralled the audience with their remarkable performances, leaving a lasting impression.

The Annual Sports Day at Doon School Srinagar was a display of athletic talent and a celebration of the institution's commitment to holistic education and the nurturing of young talents.

Major General PBS Lamba, GoC 31 Sub Area (BB Cantonment), presided over the function as the Chief Guest while the former Australian cricketer and World Cup-winning coach with Sri Lanka, Dav Whatmore, was the special guest.