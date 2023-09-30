A Triumph of Talent: Doon School Srinagar's Annual Sports Day lights up the Campus

Srinagar: The Doon School Srinagar witnessed a day of exuberance and celebration as students showcased their sporting prowess during the Annual Sports Day held in the school premises on Saturday.
From basketball to roller skating and from regular races to sack races, the students displayed their passion, determination, and athletic abilities throughout the day.
Parents who attended the event were captivated and emotionally moved as they watched their children participate in various sporting activities. Each child enthralled the audience with their remarkable performances, leaving a lasting impression.
The Annual Sports Day at Doon School Srinagar was a display of athletic talent and a celebration of the institution's commitment to holistic education and the nurturing of young talents.
Major General PBS Lamba, GoC 31 Sub Area (BB Cantonment), presided over the function as the Chief Guest while the former Australian cricketer and World Cup-winning coach with Sri Lanka, Dav Whatmore, was the special guest.
The event commenced with the joint opening ceremony led by the Chief Guest and Special Guest.
Later in his address, Chairman of Doon School Srinagar Showkat Ahmad Khan commended the students for bringing pride to the institution through their outstanding performances.
He highlighted the numerous international and national sports awards earned by the students, underscoring the institution's commitment to nurturing young talents.
The Chairman took a nostalgic trip down memory lane and reminded parents of the first days when their children stepped through the gates of Doon School Srinagar. He spoke of the initial shyness and nervousness, contrasting it with the confidence and determination exhibited by the students on the Sports Day stage.
He emphasized the child-centric curriculum and the hard work of the dedicated teachers, stating that they provided every possible tool to nurture the students' talents.
"We all come together with a common purpose in mind: to encourage and develop lifelong learning in the young girls and boys who are here with us today," said Chairman Showkat Ahmad Khan.
He highlighted the institution's journey, from tentative beginnings to remarkable heights, filled with exceptional and magical moments that would be cherished for years to come.
Chairman Khan mentioned the accolades and achievements that marked the institution's journey, including the Award of Excellence by the Mauritius Government, India's most prestigious Educational Award, the Award of Excellence by the Government of Sri Lanka, the Best CBSE School Award, National Educational Award of Excellence, Best Emerging International Sports Facility Award, and the collaboration with Cambridge International.