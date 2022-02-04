AC approves J&K Sports Policy 2022

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The new Sports Policy is aimed at promoting sports in the Union territory by developing sports infrastructure and incentivizing sportspersons to excel in their respective games/sport. The Policy strives to achieve excellence by involving all the stakeholders and establishing inter-departmental synergies for composite development of sports.