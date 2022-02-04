AC approves J&K Sports Policy 2022

Jammu, Feb 4: To promote sporting culture and harness the energy of youth in Jammu and Kashmir, the Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha approved the rollout of the J&K Sports Policy 2022.
Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.
The new Sports Policy is aimed at promoting sports in the Union territory by developing sports infrastructure and incentivizing sportspersons to excel in their respective games/sport. The Policy strives to achieve excellence by involving all the stakeholders and establishing inter-departmental synergies for composite development of sports.
The basic cannons of the Sports Policy are to ‘Scout’- identify talent and catch them young; ‘Engage’- ensure grassroot inclusive engagement in sports & games (Sports for All & Fitness for All); ‘Facilitate’-provide sports infrastructure, facilities, know-how, and training; and ‘Recognize’- acknowledge the achievements and contributions through awards and further employment.
The Policy incorporates various annual awards like Award for Excellence in Sports for10 sportsperson, J&K Khel Protsahana Award for Sports Association, and two veterans/ experienced sportspersons/ organizers or referees, Parshuram Award for 5 best Coaches in different disciplines.
To further motivate the UT’s sporting talent, the Sports Policy announces special cash awards to the winners in Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Championship (Seniors/ Juniors), World Cup/ Championships, Youth Olympic Games, South Asian Games, and World University Games/ Championships; in the range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore.
Further, the winners in all recognised National competitions and National School Games in various sports disciplines will be granted specified scholarships from the Directorate of Youth Service & Sports. Moreover, special emphasis has been laid to meet the sporting needs of the specially-abled sportspersons through sufficient infrastructure and training facilities to ensure their full participation in various events. The Department will also organise several para-games at District and UT levels.
Furthermore, the Policy provides for the annual recruitment of outstanding sportspersons achieving podium finish/ participation in recognized international and national competitions. The expertise of outstanding players will also be utilized to impart specialized training/ coaching to budding players and athletes across the UT. Through inter-departmental convergences, new vistas of employment will be opened for youth in the fields of Tourism, Education, and Adventure/Winter Sports.