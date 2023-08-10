Ace golfer Ashkoor Wani scores a hole-in-one at JTGC

Srinagar: Ashkoor Wani, (Retired IGP) an ace golfer from Jammu scored a hole-in-one at Jammu Tawi Golf Course (JTGC), Sidhra on August 9.

A statement said that he is the 11th golfer who made a hole-in-one shot during the play at Hole No. 17 of JTGC, Sidhra.

Scoring a hole-in-one is a great achievement for golfers which adds one more feather to the cap.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ashkoor Wani, achieved this great achievement in the presence of his co-golfers i.e. Sanjay Mahajan, Chanderjeet Singh and Pankaj Bharadwaj playing with him in a four-ball.

Expressing deep joy and pleasure, Secretary, Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Manav Gupta on behalf of the Management of JTGC and its dignified members congratulated Ashkoor Wani for achieving this great achievement and wished him good health and success for the future.

In Golf, hole-in-one commonly occurs on Par 3 (Three shot) holes when a ball hit from Tee (starting point) finishes in the cup on the Green (finishing point).

The hole-in-one is the most iconic achievement in golf, especially when it’s a once in a lifetime shot for many Golfers.