ADDC Kulgam flags off Annual cycle race
Kulgam, July 15: The Department of Youth Services and Sports Kulgam today organised an annual cycle race for boys and girls in the age group of 14 and 17 years.
The race was flagged off by Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Kulgam, Showkat Ahmad Rather.
More than a hundred boys and girls from various schools of the district enthusiastically participated in this cycle race event.
The race commenced from Chawalgam Bypass and culminated at the Sports stadium Kulgam. Later, certificates and mementoes were distributed among the winners of the race.
Present on the occasion were District Youth Services and Sports Officer and staff members from the DYSS office Kulgam.