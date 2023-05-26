Adeeb Wani to represent India in Cestoball World Cup

Srinagar, May 26: The 20-year-old Cestoball player from Srinagar, Adeeb Ahmad Wani is all set to represent India in the Cestoball World Cup hosted by India.
The World Cup of Argentina-origin sports which are similar to basketball is being held in Bengaluru India.
Adeeb was selected for the event by the India selected by Cestoball Federation of India and would be competing against teams from Argentina, France, Srilanka, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Nepal and Kenya.
Adeeb had shined for the J&K team’s National Cestoball competition held at Lehragaga, Sangrur Punjab in March 2022. On the basis of his performance at the National Cestoball Championship Adeeb Ahmad Wani cemented his place in the Indian Cestoball Team for the Cestoball World Cup 2023.
Adeeb has previously been active in Skating and Basketball.